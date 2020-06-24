Motorola is on a roll right now. Hot on the heels of Motorola Edge duo’s debut, affordable Moto G series phones, and recently the Motorola One Fusion+, it is now ready to launch another device. The company has reportedly scheduled an event for July 7 (via GSMArena) that kicks off at 3:00pm CET.

Even though Motorola has not revealed what product it has in the bags for a debut next month, rumors strongly suggest that Motorola Edge Lite might finally break cover. The phone was spotted on US FCC database earlier this month, and soon after, a huge leak claimed to reveal almost all key specs of the upcoming phone.

Motorola Edge Lite will reportedly feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, similar to the Motorola Edge and Edge+ pair. There will be four cameras at the back that includes a 48MP primary snapper, and surprisingly, two front cameras. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 chip will handle things on the inside, while a 4,800mAh battery will provide the juice.