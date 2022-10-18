Motorola has shown off its first rollable concept smartphone at the Lenovo Tech World 2022 event today. Here's your first look!

Motorola, at its parent company Lenovo Tech World 2022 event today, showcased a rollable concept smartphone. The device that the company showcased today extends and retracts with a click of a button. The concept smartphone marks another example of how tech companies are exploring ways to push the mobile industry forward.

The device shown in the video features a 5-inch flexible OLED screen, and it really looks like just another normal smartphone at first. The magic happens when the person holding the device presses a button and the smartphone's screen unrolls to 6.5 inches. The concept smartphone even features a moving wallpaper to complement the technology.

When you examine it closely, you will find it interesting that the smartphone can change its size from the size of the iPhone 13 mini (~5-inch) to the size of the iPhone 14 Pro Max (~6.5-inch). This is primarily because of the different approach that Motorola has taken.

While companies such as Samsung and LG have also developed their own rollable smartphones, their concept devices un-roll horizontally, allowing the user to switch between tablet and smartphone mode. Instead of developing a smartphone-tablet hybrid, Motorola's rollable concept device aims to enable users to change screen sizes vertically depending on their needs.

2 Images

Close

But, in the same way, that Samsung showcased foldable phone concepts years before the first Galaxy Fold was announced, you won't be able to buy a Motorola rollable phone right now. The company isn’t providing any more details about it at this point. Rather, the device that Motorola showed off today is just really a proof of concept rather than a commercial device.

Along with Lenovo, companies such as Samsung, LG, and TCL have given the rollable smartphones a go, but without a viable commercial product to show for it. But, we still believe that rollable smartphones will be able to fix most problems that exist with current foldable devices.

Motorola's concept seems quite interesting, and it seems as if the company is planning to become a serious player in this field. But will the company release a commercial rollable or slideable smartphone in the near future? It remains to be seen. In the meantime, tell us about your thoughts on Motorola's rollable concept smartphone. Drop a comment down below and let us know!