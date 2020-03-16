Motorola has launched a new budget Android phone called the Moto E6s – again. The company unveiled the Moto E6s in India late last year, but inexplicably, has now decided to give it an aesthetic makeover to relaunch it.

The internal hardware is the same as the older Moto E6s, but the rear panel design has been jazzed up. Here’s what the Moto E6s packs in terms of internal specifications:

6.1-inch Max Vision HD+ IPS LCD display

MediaTek Helio P22 processor

2GB RAM

32GB internal storage (expandable upto 256GB)

Dual rear cameras (13-megapixel + 2-megapixel)

5-megapixel selfie camera

3,000mAh battery with 5W charging

Moto E6s comes in Peacock Blue and Sunrise Red colours, and interestingly, runs the ageing Android Pie, and not Android 10. The Moto E6s is priced at GBP 100 (approximately $120) and will be available in countries across Latin America, Europe, and Asia in the coming weeks.

Source: Motorola