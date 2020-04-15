Motorola RAZR
Up next
Author
Tags

The Motorola RAZR was launched in India on March 16 and it was slated to go on sale on April 2. However, the company announced that sales will be postponed due to the current pandemic situation and lockdown in the country.

After the lockdown was announced, which was supposed to end on April 14, Motorola said that the RAZR would be made available from April 15 onwards. However, the lockdown in India has been extended until May 3. Hence, the company has announced a new sale date for its foldable phone.

The Motorola RAZR will now go on sale in India on May 6. Motorola says, “We are hopeful that the situation will get better in the coming days and are working with our partners towards ensuring a smooth purchase experience for consumers across both online and offline channels, once the lockdown is lifted.”

You May Also Like
iQOO Neo 3, Prakhar Khanna, ParkyPrakhar

iQOO Neo 3 could feature 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging

It could be launched soon.
OPPO ACE2 teaser

OPPO Ace2 teaser confirms the presence of quad rear camera setup

It may come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
Asus zenfone 6

ASUS ZenFone 6/ASUS 6Z gets March 2020 security patch, VoLTE and VoWiFi to more carriers

The update is of 95MB in size.