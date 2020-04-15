Motorola RAZR
Up next
Author
Tags

The Motorola RAZR was launched in India on March 16 and it was slated to go on sale on April 2. However, the company announced that sales will be postponed due to the current pandemic situation and lockdown in the country.

After the lockdown was announced, which was supposed to end on April 14, Motorola said that the RAZR would be made available from April 15 onwards. However, the lockdown in India has been extended until May 3. Hence, the company has announced a new sale date for its foldable phone.

The Motorola RAZR will now go on sale in India on May 6. Motorola says, “We are hopeful that the situation will get better in the coming days and are working with our partners towards ensuring a smooth purchase experience for consumers across both online and offline channels, once the lockdown is lifted.”

You May Also Like
Honor 30 pro

HONOR 30 leak reveals 50MP Sony sensor and a periscope camera

HONOR 30 will reportedly feature a 50MP custom Sony sensor and will also pack a periscope camera akin to the HUAWEI P40 Pro.
OnePlus 8 Pro price

Here are the OnePlus 8 Pro color options including ‘Ultramarine Blue’

The phone is confirmed to sport a 120Hz display.

Today’s deals include the latest iPad Pros, the Moto One Action and more

Today’s deals include the latest iPad Pro models in their 11 and 12.9-inch variants from Amazon and B&H, other interesting devices