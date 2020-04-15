The Motorola RAZR was launched in India on March 16 and it was slated to go on sale on April 2. However, the company announced that sales will be postponed due to the current pandemic situation and lockdown in the country.

After the lockdown was announced, which was supposed to end on April 14, Motorola said that the RAZR would be made available from April 15 onwards. However, the lockdown in India has been extended until May 3. Hence, the company has announced a new sale date for its foldable phone.

The Motorola RAZR will now go on sale in India on May 6. Motorola says, “We are hopeful that the situation will get better in the coming days and are working with our partners towards ensuring a smooth purchase experience for consumers across both online and offline channels, once the lockdown is lifted.”