Motorola RAZR
Author
Tags

Motorola RAZR is all set to be launched in India on March 16. The phone will be launched at an online-only event that will commence at 12:30 PM. Further, the device will be sold through Flipkart.

For reference, Motorola RAZR was launched in November last year and went on sale in the States in early February. It is powered by the mid-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset and comes with 6GB of RAM.

The foldable phone’s price in India hasn’t been revealed yet. However, it costs $1,500 in the US, which equals to roughly Rs 1,09,800.

You May Also Like
Nokia 5G Phone

Nokia to launch a 5G phone at March 19 event

The company is expected to unveil the Nokia 8.2, Nokia 5.2, and Nokia 1.3 at the event.

Pocketnow Daily: Apple’s WWDC will be DIFFERENT?!(video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about Apple’s next WWDC that will now be an online event, Foxconn reopening its factories and more
OnePlus 8 Lite

OnePlus 8 Lite will sport a 90Hz refresh rate panel, specs, price leaked

The OnePlus 8 Lite is tipped to feature a 90Hz refresh rate.