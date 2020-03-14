Motorola RAZR
Motorola RAZR is all set to be launched in India on March 16. The phone will be launched at an online-only event that will commence at 12:30 PM. Further, the device will be sold through Flipkart.

For reference, Motorola RAZR was launched in November last year and went on sale in the States in early February. It is powered by the mid-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset and comes with 6GB of RAM.

The foldable phone’s price in India hasn’t been revealed yet. However, it costs $1,500 in the US, which equals to roughly Rs 1,09,800.

