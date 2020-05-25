Lenovo Africa’s General Manager, Thibault Dousson, recently revealed in a podcast interview that a second-gen foldable phone that will succeed the Motorola RAZR will likely be launched in September. Now, alleged specifications of the Motorola RAZR successor have surfaced online courtesy of the folks over at XDA-Developers.

The upcoming Motorola RAZR successor will reportedly come equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chip, an upgrade over the Snapdragon 710 processor powering the first-gen Motorola RAZR. The Qualcomm SoC will be accompanied by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, while a 2,845mAh battery will keep things running.

The rear camera will also be upgraded to a 48MP snapper (Samsung ISOCELL GM1) on ‘Motorola RAZR 2.0’, while selfies and video calls will rely on a 20MP camera. It will also bring 5G support to the table, but the Motorola offering will reportedly be only compatible with the sub-6GHz network and not the faster mmWave 5G band.