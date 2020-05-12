Motorola RAZR

Motorola RAZR has finally started receiving the Android 10 update. The Quick View display gets several new features like quicker options for accessing messages and contacts, selfie camera updates, and apps at your fingertips.

The Quick View camera can now be accessed by swiping right on the small screen. Further, it has also received new modes, including Group Selfie, Portrait Mode, Spot Color, and others.

Other features include turn-by-turn navigation from Google Maps on the Quick View display and access to music players from apps like Spotify, YouTube Music, and Pandora.

Moreover, calls can now be placed without even opening the phone.

The update is now rolling out. However, Motorola says users should “stay tuned for local availability.”

Source: Motorola

