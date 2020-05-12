Motorola RAZR

Motorola RAZR has finally started receiving the Android 10 update. The Quick View display gets several new features like quicker options for accessing messages and contacts, selfie camera updates, and apps at your fingertips.

The Quick View camera can now be accessed by swiping right on the small screen. Further, it has also received new modes, including Group Selfie, Portrait Mode, Spot Color, and others.

Other features include turn-by-turn navigation from Google Maps on the Quick View display and access to music players from apps like Spotify, YouTube Music, and Pandora.

Moreover, calls can now be placed without even opening the phone.

The update is now rolling out. However, Motorola says users should “stay tuned for local availability.”

Source: Motorola

You May Also Like
OnePlus 8 series

OnePlus 8 series up for pre-booking on Amazon India, check offers here

Customers can pre-book the devices and avail the OnePlus Gift Card between April 29 and May 10.

Google Duo might soon let users reach out to contacts via email address

The “Reachable with email address” feature in Google Duo will let users find a contact via their email address instead of relying solely on mobile number.
Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone

Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone to feature a unique side pop-up camera, LPDDR5 RAM, 144Hz display and more

It is said to feature LPDDR5 RAM, 90W fast charging, and UFS 3.0 storage.