Motorola RAZR specs leaked, device name confirmed

After getting confirmation from a company executive that there will indeed be a Motorola foldable smartphone, we’ve heard some details about its possible software features. The design has been hinted before, complete with a secondary screen on the outside (useful when folded) and now we’re hearing that the RAZR name has been confirmed for the device.

Internals have also leaked as well. The upcoming Motorola RAZR specs include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, coupled with 4- and 6GB of RAM configurations. These will go in pair with 64- and 128GB of storage options. The main display is expected to be a foldable 6.20-inch panel with 876×2142 resolution. While the dimensions of the secondary (closed) display are not known, reports have it at 600×800 resolution. The battery is rumored to be a 2,730mAh unit, and the device, codenamed “Voyager”, will be available in white, black, and gold color options.

While there are no details regarding its availability, previous reports suggest a $1,500 price point.