Motorola RAZR foldable phone software features hinted

There is no doubt that the Motorola RAZR remake we started hearing about last year will materialize. The foldable smartphone was all but confirmed by a company executive. We know the concept: it’s going to be a clamshell with a foldable display on the inside, and most probably a secondary display on the outside, to offer information and notification while folded/closed. We know nothing about the software, and a recent report is trying to anticipate some of its features.

That secondary display that will likely be on the outside, accessible while the phone is folded, will not offer a complete Android experience. Unnamed sources familiar with the matter claim that Motorola is restricting applications’ “access display on flip”, and only a select few will be able to display information on the outer display, like Moto Display, Moto Actions, and the Moto Camera app.

The closed display (outer) will have some sort of trackpad functionality, will be able to display quick settings, and will display Google Assistant-related information. The report also suggest it will feature capabilities including, but not limited to: