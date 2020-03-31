Motorola launched its foldable phone, the Motorola RAZR in India on March 16. It was slated to go on sale April 2 onwards. However, the company has announced that sales will be postponed.

India entered a 21-day lockdown due to the coronavirus recently. It ends on April 14. Motorola says the RAZR will start shipping from April 15.

The foldable phone carries a price tag of Rs 1,24,999 (~$1,680) in India. The handset comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC.

Moreover, Motorola is offering a one-time screen replacement that is priced at Rs 7,999.