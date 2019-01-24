Foldable Motorola RAZR will have a little piece of the Royole FlexPai in it

Motorola’s purported foldable phone may use the same cover polymer for its flexible display as the Royole FlexPai.

ETnews reports that South Korean firm Kolon Industries has been identified as the supplier for the polymide or PI that the phone maker will need for its revival of the RAZR brand. The Wall Street Journal earlier reported from sources that the Verizon-exclusive device would cost $1,500 with production limited to 200,000 units.

As it turns out, PhoneArena points to the fact that Kolon also supplied Royole with the same part. That company showed off its FlexPai product at CES 2019.

However, as the Korean intel goes on to say, Kolon had actually lost out on a bid against Japanese rival Sumitomo Chemical to provide the PI for Samsung’s foldable phone. At one point, Kolon factory operations were halted.

Samsung’s Galaxy F and the new Motorola RAZR are expected to come out in February.