Android

Motorola RAZR renders reveal more details about the foldable clamshell

Contents
Motorola RAZR renders

Yesterday we’ve got a low-res look at the upcoming Motorola RAZR foldable smartphone, revealing more as we get closer to its announcement. Thanks to Evan Blass, we now get a high-resolution look at the device.

The front of the device, while closed, shows off a display where basic information is visible about notifications, a clock, battery, and signal strength. We’re basically looking at all the info that you’d see on an Android phone’s Always On Display. It is not known whether the display is touch sensitive, or how much users will be able to interact with it. While open, there’s nothing but a 6.2-inch (reported) touch screen.

We’ll leave you with the renders below. Let us know if this approach to foldables, something Samsung is also working on, is more appealing to you.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
Evan Blass (Private)
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, foldable clamshell, foldable smartphone, foldable smartphones, Leaks, Motorola, News, RAZR, Rumors
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.