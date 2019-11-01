Motorola RAZR renders reveal more details about the foldable clamshell

Yesterday we’ve got a low-res look at the upcoming Motorola RAZR foldable smartphone, revealing more as we get closer to its announcement. Thanks to Evan Blass, we now get a high-resolution look at the device.

The front of the device, while closed, shows off a display where basic information is visible about notifications, a clock, battery, and signal strength. We’re basically looking at all the info that you’d see on an Android phone’s Always On Display. It is not known whether the display is touch sensitive, or how much users will be able to interact with it. While open, there’s nothing but a 6.2-inch (reported) touch screen.

We’ll leave you with the renders below. Let us know if this approach to foldables, something Samsung is also working on, is more appealing to you.