2023 is the year of foldable smartphones. We have witnessed the introduction of new foldables from OPPO, Google, HONOR, and many others, and the latest addition to this extensive list is Motorola. Motorola has unveiled its new Razr+ (2023) flip-style foldable smartphone with a huge cover display and an all-new design. With a price tag of $999, the Razr+ (2023) is set to give tough competition to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. In this article, we will compare the two foldables and help you decide which one you should buy.

Moto Razr+ (2023) vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Specs Comparison



Motorola Razr+ (2023) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Brand Motorola Samsung SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Display Cover Display: 3.6-inch, pOLED, 144Hz, 1066 x 1056 pixels, 1100 nits; Inner Display: 6.9-inch, Foldable AMOLED, 165Hz, 2640 x 1080 pixels, 1400 nits Cover Display: 1.9-inch, Super AMOLED, 512 x 260 pixels; Inner Display: 6.7-inch, Foldable AMOLED, 120Hz, 2640 x 1080 pixels, 1200 nits RAM 8GB LPDDR5 8GB Storage 256GB (UFS 3.1) 128GB / 256GB / 512GB Battery 3800 mAh 3,700 mAh Ports USB-C USB-C Operating System Android 13 OneUI (based on Android 13) Front camera 32MP, f/2.4, (wide), 0.7µm 10MP, ƒ/2.4, 1.22μ Rear cameras Main: 12MP, f/1.5, 1.4μm; Ultra-wide: 13MP, f/2.2, 108-degree FoV Primary: 12MP, ƒ/1.8, 1.8μ, Dual Pixel AF, OIS; Ultra-wide: 12MP, ƒ/2.2, 1.12μ, 123-degree FoV Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1 Colors Glacier Blue, Infinite Black, Viva Magenta Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, Blue, Bespoke Edition colors available on Samsung.com Weight 188.5g 187 g Charging 30W wired charging, 5W wireless charging 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging IP Rating IP52 IPX8 Material Corning Gorilla Glass Victus (front and back), aluminum frame, Vegan leather (Viva Magenta) Corning Gorilla Glass Victus + (front and back), aluminum frame

Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 was released in July 2022 and is widely available for purchase through various channels, including carrier stores, online retailers, and official Samsung stores. While the device was originally introduced at $999, you can now find attractive deals on the device since it has been available for some time.

As for the Motorola Razr+ (2023), this device has also been priced at $999 in the United States (€1,199.99 in Europe), going head-to-head with the Z Flip 4. Starting from June 16, 2023, the new Razr can be pre-ordered from motorola.com, select carriers, and retailers. The device will officially go on sale later this month, on June 23, 2023.

Design and Build

Starting with the design, Motorola has departed from the original Razr design and adopted a more modern-looking flip-style look for the Razr+. The Razr+ looks much more modern compared to predecessor — pretty much similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 4 — though its sides still maintain a slight curve for a comfortable grip. The highlight of the new design is the massive 3.6-inch cover display, but we'll delve into that further below.

The Z Flip 4 features a design with straightened edges and slim hinge. However, unlike the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Motorola Razr+ has a gap-less design with both halves of the phone sitting flush when closed. The gap on Z Flip 4 could be an issue for some, as small objects, such as dust and coins could easily enter this space and cause damage.

Motorola says it has used a new hinge mechanism that minimizes the size of the system, resulting in the Razr+ being thinner than most other foldable devices, measuring just 15.1 mm. The company also says the hinge mechanism and water-drop foldable display in a creaseless screen, which we will need to confirm in our hands-on review, while Z Flip 4 also has a nominal but visible crease.

Coming to the colors, the Razr+ is available in three color options, namely Glacier Blue, Infinite Black, and Viva Magenta (with vegan leather back). The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, on the other hand, is available in over eight colors and even Bespoke Edition that lets customers customize the color of different panels and the frame.

In terms of durability, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a superior and more durable Gorilla Glass Victus+ compared to Gorilla Glass Victus on the Razr+ (2023). This is reflective on the IP rating as well, since the Motorola smartphone holds an IP52 rating, while the Z Flip 4 provides better water resistance with an IPX8 rating.

Display

Moving onto the display, the Motorola Razr+ (2023) ships with a huge 3.6-inch pOLED cover display up top. This display occupies almost the entire top half of the foldable device and comes with impressive specs such as 144Hz refresh rate and 1,100 nits of peak brightness. Motorola has baked in many features into the cover display, allowing you to use it as notification center, widgets panel, for gaming, a dedicated Spotify control panel, or even use the whole smartphone right from there.

Unfolding the Razr+ reveals a big 6.9-inch pOLED display with FHD+ resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1,400 nits. As mentioned above, Motorola has used a new teardrop hinge mechanism resulting in less crease compared to the Z Flip 4. Additionally, there's a centrally located punch-hole camera on the display.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a much smaller 1.9-inch AMOLED panel. Since the screen area is smaller than the Razr+, the functionality and features of this display are also limited. While users can glance at notifications, weather, time, and even take rear camera selfies using this display, the viewfinder is considerably smaller.

Opening the Z Flip 4 reveals a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with features such as FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,200 nits peak brightness. While this display should provide a satisfactory experience, the Razr+ with its 165Hz display should offer smoother performance in day-to-day tasks such as social media scrolling and app-switching.

Performance

In terms of performance, both the foldables feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. While not the latest SoC out there, this Qualcomm chipset should offer smooth day-to-day tasks and impressive gaming experience. And, in terms of RAM, both the smartphones feature 8GB of LPDDR5 memory.

The Razr+ offers 256GB of on-board storage while the Galaxy Flip 4 starts at 128GB storage for the base variant. Even in terms of software, both the foldable phones are fairly close, as they're powered by Android 13, and offer handy features like utilizing the cover display for playing videos, serving as a viewfinder for the camera, and more.

Camera

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is equipped with a dual-camera setup on the back, comprising a 12MP f/1.8 primary sensor with OIS, Dual Pixel PDAF, and a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor. It also features a 10MP f/2.4 selfie camera, which is capable of recording up to 4K at 30fps and capturing HDR shots.

On the other hand, the Moto Razr+ features a 12MP wide lens with f/1.5 aperture and a 13MP ultra-wide shooter with f/2.2 aperture. The selfie camera located on the inner display is a 32MP lens with f/2.4 aperture and 0.7µm pixel size, which is binned to 8MP with 1.4µm pixel size.

While the camera performance of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 impressed us, despite its lower pixel count, we have yet to see any sample photos from the Razr+ and can't compare it just yet with the Motorola smartphone. Historically, the camera performance of Moto phones has been slightly behind that of the Samsung Galaxy devices. However, we will reserve judgment until the full review.

Battery and Charging

In terms of battery capacity, the Moto Razr+ is equipped with a 3,800 mAh cell, while the Galaxy Z Flip 4 features a slightly smaller 3,700 mAh battery. Even in terms of charging capabilities, the Razr+ holds a slight advantage with its 30W wired USB-C charging, whereas the Z Flip 4 supports 25W wired charging. Both the smartphones also support wireless charging, though it is worth noting that the Flip 4 can go up to 15W when used with Samsung's official wireless charger, while the Razr+ is limited to 5W Qi wireless charging.

Moto Razr+ (2023) vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Which foldable should you buy?

While we have yet to conduct a thorough review of the Motorola Razr+, this device with its huge 3.6-inch cover display, neat software tricks, and comparable specifications to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 appears to be a compelling choice. If you're in the market for a new foldable and can wait until June 23, the Razr+ is certainly worth considering.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 remains an exceptional foldable device. Despite its smaller cover display, if you can acquire this smartphone at a price lower than its MSRP, it presents a worthwhile investment. You can rather invest the money saved to buy the best cases and accessories for your smartphone.