After launching in the States, Motorola RAZR has finally made its way to India. The foldable phone carries a price tag of Rs 1,24,999 (~$1,680).

The handset comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC.

Purchasers can get Rs 10,000 cashback on Citibank debit and credit card transactions. Further, Reliance Jio is offering double data and validity on its Rs 4,999 recharge. MotoCare Accident Damage Protection Plan will be available at a discounted price as well (if purchased within 30 days of buying the smartphone).

Moreover, Motorola is offering a one-time screen replacement that is priced at Rs 7,999.

