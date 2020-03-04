Moto RAZR
Up next
Author
Tags

Motorola RAZR was launched in November last year and went on sale in the States in early February. However, it didn’t make its way around the globe. Now, the company has announced its launch date in India.

The Motorola RAZR will be launched in India on March 16. The foldable phone is powered by the mid-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset. It comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

On the optics front, the RAZR sports a single rear camera with an f/1.7 aperture and a pixel size of 1.22-micron. On the front lies a 5MP selfie shooter.

The Motorola RAZR price in India is expected to be announced at the launch event. However, it costs $1,500 in the US, which equals to roughly Rs 1,09,800.

You May Also Like
Black Shark 3 Pro

Black Shark 3 Pro to sport mechanical pop-up shoulder triggers

The Black Shark 3 series will be launched on March 2.

Pixel 4a stares at delay as Google shifts production out of China due to coronavirus

Google is reportedly in the process of moving production to Vietnam, but component shortage originating out of China might delay the Pixel 4a’s launch.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ gets a cool new ‘Jennie Red’ colour option

The ‘Jennie Red’ edition of Samsung Galaxy S20+ might soon be available internationally as well under the ‘Aura Red’ moniker.