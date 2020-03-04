Motorola RAZR was launched in November last year and went on sale in the States in early February. However, it didn’t make its way around the globe. Now, the company has announced its launch date in India.

The Motorola RAZR will be launched in India on March 16. The foldable phone is powered by the mid-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset. It comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

On the optics front, the RAZR sports a single rear camera with an f/1.7 aperture and a pixel size of 1.22-micron. On the front lies a 5MP selfie shooter.

The Motorola RAZR price in India is expected to be announced at the launch event. However, it costs $1,500 in the US, which equals to roughly Rs 1,09,800.