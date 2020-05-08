Motorola’s foldable phone, the Motorola RAZR was announced in November 2019. The handset was launched in India back in March.

It was supposed to go on sale in the country from April 2. However, the plans got changed as India entered a country-wide lockdown. Now, Motorola has finally commenced the sale of its RAZR foldable phone in the country.

The Motorola RAZR 2019 is priced at Rs 124,999 in India, which is approximately $1,655. It is available for purchase via Flipkart in Noir Black color.

Source: Twitter