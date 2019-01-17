Android

Motorola bringing back the RAZR as a foldable phone?

The punch-hole is not the only thing that Motorola will be allegedly reviving according to some leaked renders of the Motorola P40. According to a recent report, the RAZR flip-phone will make a comeback, and it will apparently flip the same way, but this time around, with a foldable display.

The report claims the phone will be using Lenovo’s foldable display technology, but the interesting bit is, aside from it being rumored as a Verizon exclusive, the price point. The phone is rumored to have a starting price point of $1,500.

February is a rough timeframe rumored for when the device will be available in stores across the United States. However, it is still being tested, so we might see some delays.

Via
The Verge
Source
The Wall Street Journal
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, foldable smartphone, Motorola, News
