Motorola RAZR 5G is all set to be launched in India on October 5. The smartphone will be sold through Flipkart in the country. To recall, the clamshell foldable phone was introduced last month and it will go on sale in the US tomorrow, October 2. It comes with upgraded specs, a better camera, and a tighter display.

The latest development comes from Motorola India Twitter account. The company confirmed that it will be unveiling its latest foldable phone in India on October 5 at 12 noon IST. Motorola is already taking registrations of interest on its site. Further, the smartphone will be sold through Flipkart. While it costs $1,399.99 in the US, the company hasn’t revealed its price in India. It comes in Blush Gold, Polished Graphite, and Liquid Mercury color variants.

The Motorola RAZR 5G features a 6.2-inch plastic OLED (2,142×876 pixels) main screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio. On the front lies a 2.7-inch (600×800 pixels) glass OLED screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio. It runs Android 10 with My UX on top. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with Adreno 620 GPU. It comes equipped with 256GB of internal storage with 8GB RAM.

In the optics department, the RAZR 5G sports a single rear camera of 48MP with f/1.7 aperture. Camera features include OIS, laser autofocus, and Quad Pixel technology for better low-light sensitivity. It can be used to click selfies as well. However, there is a 20MP selfie shooter at the front on main display. The clamshell foldable packs a 2,800mAh battery with support for 15W TurboPower fast charging. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, 5G and 4G support, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and GLONASS.