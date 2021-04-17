The Moto RAZR 5G has been getting a $200 discount at Motorola.com for quite a while, leaving this cool foldable available for $1,200. However, you can now get this device for less if you head over to Amazon.com. The latest RAZR has received a $224.85 discount, meaning you can get your hands on one for just $175.14 if you go for the Polished Graphite color variant. Other color options are selling for the same $1,200 rate found at the company’s online store.

If you’re looking for more smartphone options, you can also choose to pick up a new Motorola Edge, as it is now selling new for $487.22 after receiving a $212.77 discount. Both the RAZR 5G and the Moto Edge come equipped with 256GB storage space, but you will get more RAM on the foldable, as it comes with 8GB RAM under the hood, while the Edge packs 6GB RAM. Finally, if you’re looking for a more affordable phone, you can get the Moto G Stylus for $200 with $100 savings and the Nokia 5.4 for $190 after a $60 discount. Both phones are unlocked, and they feature 128GB of storage space.

Suppose you’re looking for new controllers to improve your gaming experience on your PC, Xbox One, or the Xbox Series X &S. In that case, you can grab a new Razer Wolverine Ultimate Officially Licensed Xbox One Controller with six remappable buttons and triggers for $140 after receiving a $20 discount. If you’re looking for a more affordable option, consider the PowerA FUSION Pro, which is getting a $19 discount, meaning you can get yours for just under $61.

And if you’re more into smartphone gaming, you can grab the Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller. The iPhone model is currently selling for $85 with $15 savings, and it will be compatible with the latest iPhone X, iPhone 11, and iPhone 12 lineups. If you’re an Android user, you can get the Android model for $70 after a $10 discount.