The Motorola RAZR 5G has been making rounds of the rumor mill for quite a while now, and even posed for the camera via leaked live images back in July. Now, tipster Ishan Agarwal has shared details about some of the hardware upgrades that the Motorola RAZR 5G will bring to the table such as more capable camera hardware, faster silicon, and a larger battery among others.

motorola razr 5G seems like a good upgrade over the #motorolarazr… It's getting SD765G 5G Chipset with 48MP Main Camera & 20MP Front Camera. Battery has been upgraded to 2,800 mAH.



It's lighter now, 190g. 168.5×72.5x8mm are the new dimensions. Thoughts? #motorola #razr5g pic.twitter.com/Da8jhNJD2t — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) August 31, 2020

Motorola RAZR 5G will reportedly draw power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chip, a notable improvement from the Snapdragon 710 SoC packed inside its predecessor. The upcoming device is also said to pack a more powerful 48MP rear camera, which is again a notable upgrade over the 16MP snapper on the first-gen RAZR.

The resolution of the front camera has also been bumped up from 5MP on the Motorola RAZR to 20MP on its 5G variant which is rumored to debut later this month. Plus, the battery capacity has also been increased to 2,800mAh, but there is no word whether the fast charging capability has received a boost as well. It appears that the Motorola RAZR 5G will be offered in a ‘Polished Graphite’ shade.