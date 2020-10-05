After launching it in the US, Motorola has launched its RAZR 5G in India. The smartphone will be sold through Flipkart in the country. The clamshell foldable smartphone features a 6.2-inch plastic OLED display as the main screen and a secondary display that measures at 2.7-inches. The Motorola RAZR 5G is priced at INR 1,24,999 (~ USD 1706) in India.

The Motorola RAZR 5G features a 6.2-inch plastic OLED (2,142×876 pixels) main screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio. On the front lies a 2.7-inch (600×800 pixels) glass OLED screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio. It runs Android 10 with My UX on top. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with Adreno 620 GPU. It comes equipped with 256GB of internal storage with 8GB RAM.

In the optics department, the RAZR 5G sports a single rear camera of 48MP with f/1.7 aperture. Camera features include OIS, laser autofocus, and Quad Pixel technology for better low-light sensitivity. It can be used to click selfies as well. However, there is a 20MP selfie shooter at the front on main display. The clamshell foldable packs a 2,800mAh battery with support for 18W TurboPower fast charging. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port, 5G and 4G support, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and GLONASS.

Pre-booking starts 5th October and sales start 12th October at all leading retail stores and online on Flipkart at a price of INR 1,24,999. The effective price will be INR 1,14,999 for HDFC credit card and debit/credit card EMI transactions with a 10,000 Instant discount / cashback offer.