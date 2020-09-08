Motorola is gearing up to launch its next foldable smartphone – the RAZR 5G – on September 9 in China. So far, we have seen multiple leaked renders of the upcoming device and have also come across its key specifications via leaks, spoiling the surprise for potential buyers. It now appears that Motorola has another colorway of the Moto RAZR 5G in the pipeline in addition to the all-black model, and this one is targeted at those who like some bling on their gadgets. Prolific tipster Evan Blass has shared high resolution renders of the RAZR 5G in its Blush Gold avatar that is headed to T-Mobile.

In blush gold for T-Mobile. pic.twitter.com/YufIUnYSmu — Evan Blass (@evleaks) September 7, 2020

The Blush Gold Motorola RAZR 5G follows in the footsteps of the first-gen Motorola RAZR that also arrived in a similar gold shade a few months after its launch in a sole black color option. The new renders give us a closer look at some of the design changes Motorola has made for the new RAZR smartphone. First, the fingerprint sensor has now been moved from the chin to the back of the smartphone, where a batwing logo is emblazoned across it. Additionally, the glass surrounding the cover display now has a smoother slope and an overall curvier profile for a more comfortable in-hand feel.

Image: Evan Blass (@evleaks)

As per a previous leak, the Motorola RAZR 5G will feature a faster Snapdragon 765G silicon compared to the Snapdragon 710 SoC packed inside its predecessor. It will also feature a more capable 48MP rear camera that has four times more pixels, and the resolution of the front camera has also been bumped from 5MP to 20MP on the Moto RAZR 5G. The battery capacity has also been slightly upped to 2,800mAh, but we don’t know how fast it will charge and whether it will support wireless charging. Aside from the T-Mobile-bound Blush Gold, the Motorola RAZR 5G will be widely available in a ‘Polished Graphite’ shade.