Motorola recently unveiled its second foldable clamshell phone, the Motorola RAZR 5G. It packs a plethora of updates including a faster processor, and an improved imaging hardware. The cover display has more UI controls as well. Now, the company has unveiled its availability details and promotions. The Motorola RAZR 5G will be available to purchase starting October 2. The unlocked devices start at $1,199 ($200 off). Plus, there are more deals from carriers.

The new Motorola RAZR 5G will be available at AT&T and T-Mobile, as well as universally unlocked at Motorola.com, Amazon.com, Best Buy and B&H Photo starting October 2. Here are the limited time promotions on the device: