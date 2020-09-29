Image: @evleaks

Motorola recently unveiled its second foldable clamshell phone, the Motorola RAZR 5G. It packs a plethora of updates including a faster processor, and an improved imaging hardware. The cover display has more UI controls as well. Now, the company has unveiled its availability details and promotions. The Motorola RAZR 5G will be available to purchase starting October 2. The unlocked devices start at $1,199 ($200 off). Plus, there are more deals from carriers.

Motorola RAZR 5G

The new Motorola RAZR 5G will be available at AT&T and T-Mobile, as well as universally unlocked at Motorola.com, Amazon.com, Best Buy and B&H Photo starting October 2. Here are the limited time promotions on the device:

  • At AT&T, for a limited time, both new and existing customers who trade in an eligible device and purchase the Motorola RAZR 5G on a qualifying installment plan with an eligible AT&T unlimited wireless plan could qualify for one of the following offers:
    • New customers get up to $700 off (50% off) the device by bringing their number to AT&T.
    • Existing customers get up to $400 off by adding a line or up to $300 off by upgrading their device.
  • At T-Mobile, for a limited time, has two offers for new and existing customers:
    • Get the Motorola RAZR 5G for half off with 24 monthly bill credits when you activate a new line and trade-in an eligible device.
    • Get $400 off the Motorola RAZR 5G with 24 monthly bill credits and eligible device trade in.
  • At Motorola.com, Amazon.com, Best Buy and B&H Photo, for a limited time, customers can purchase the new razr for $200 off with no contract needed!
