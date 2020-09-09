Motorola has finally lifted the covers from its latest foldable phone – the RAZR 5G. As the name makes it abundantly clear, the second-gen RAZR brings 5G to the table. But that’s not all, as the new Motorola offering packs a faster processor, improved imaging hardware and a couple of new software tricks. The RAZR 5G also introduces a few design changes such as a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a retouched hinge and a curvier profile than its predecessor. Motorola has also made the cover display more useful by bringing more UI controls to it. Plus, the company has added one more color option to the mix this time around, offering the RAZR 5G in a trio of colors – Blush Gold, Liquid Mercury and Polished Graphite.

Talking about the innards, you get a 2.7-inch cover display and a 6.2-inch inner foldable display. Motorola says the cover display is now more functional, as it now features a navigation bar at the bottom to let users quickly reach the home screen. Moreover, users can also use swipe gestures to launch the camera app, access shortcuts to call or text their favorite contacts, reply to a message, get navigation notifications from Google Maps, and access the media playback controls. Plus, the Quick View display now has its own full keyboard to let users reply to incoming messages.

Under the hood, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G SoC keeps things running accompanied by 8 gigs of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Coming to the camera department, the Motorola RAZR 5G packs an upgraded 48MP rear camera that can capture 4K videos at 30fps and slo-mo HD videos at 240fps frame rate. Over at the front, Motorola has equipped its latest offering with a 20MP selfie camera.

The foldable phone ships with a 2,800mAh battery that supports 15W TurboPower charging. An almost stock flavor of Android 10 handles things on the software side. Notably, the Motorola RAZR 5G only supports the sub-6GHz 5G network, and not the faster mmWave 5G network. It is priced at $1,399 and will be available in an unlocked state from Best Buy, B&H Photo, Amazon, and Motorola’s official website. Talking about carrier availability, AT&T and T-Mobile will sell it in the US starting the fall season.