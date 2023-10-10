Motorola unveiled the Razr 2023 series of foldable smartphones back in June, consisting of the Razr (2023), and the Razr+ (2023), also known as the Razr 40 Ultra in some regions. While the Razr+ has been available for a while, the company has only now released information about pricing and availability for the more affordable Moto Razr foldable.

Alongside the new Motorola Razr (2023) foldable, the company also announced a new device, the Motorola Edge (2023). It’s a midranger with a soft, vegan leather back, 6.6-inch display, IP68 protection and a dual camera setup.

Price & Availability

Motorola Razr (2023)

The new Motorola Razr (2023) will be available in the US and Canada. The device will come in four colors, including Sage Green, Vanilla Cream, Summer Lilar, and Cherry Blossom. The Razr will retail for $699.99, and it’ll be available for pre-order on October 12 at select carriers and retailers. Users can purchase the new Razr from Best Buy, Amazon.com and Motorola.com on October 19 for $100 off for a limited time, costing just $599.99.

In Canada, the Moto Razr will be available for pre-order on Motorola.ca on October 12, and go for sale on October 19 for CAD $999.99.

Motorola Edge (2023)

In the US, the Motorola Edge will be available in a single Eclipse Black color, featuring a Vegan Leather back panel, at selected retailers from October 10, from $599.99. The device will also be available in Canada on the same day for CAD $849.99.

Motorola Razr (2023)

With the introduction of the new Moto Razr 2023, the company also unveiled a new software experience called Moto Unplugged. The software will remove distractions, allowing users to focus and disconnect more effectively. Users can select essential apps and contacts they want to keep, and take a digital brake at certain time frames.

In case you’ve forgotten, here is a quick rundown of the specs:

The Moto Razr (2023) shared a lot of specs and hardware with the standard Razr+, in fact, in has the same dimensions, same display, and charging solution. The device comes with a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 1080 x 2640 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate and 1400 nits of peak brightness.

The external screen is a 1.5-inch AMOLED display with 194 x 368 resolution, covered by Gorilla Glass Victus. The panel has 1000 nits of peak brightness, and 60Hz refresh rate. While this panel is much smaller than the one on the Razr+, it’s large enough to show quick toggles, date and time, and notifications.

The hinge mechanism also supports Flex View, allowing users to open the phone halfway, enabling additional functionality, such as propping up the device to watch videos, capture photos in a tripod mode, and record videos hands-free.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. The device has NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, and a Type-C port on the bottom. It can fully fold shut, and there are stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and Spatial Sound. It’s also worth noting that the phone is IP52 certified, meaning it has a water-repellent coating, and getting caught in the rain shouldn’t cause any issues, and dust shouldn’t easily be able to get inside the device.

The Razr comes with a dual camera on the back, consisting of a 64MP, f/1.7 primary sensor with PDAF, Laser autofocus, and optical image stabilization. There will also be a 13MP, f/2.2 ultrawide sensor with 120-degree field of view (FoV). The phone will also sport a traditional front-facing camera in a punch-hole cutout in the top center of the display. It’s a 32MP, f/2.4 sensor, perfect for video calls and quick selfies.

The Razr+ had 3,800 mAh battery, while the standard Razr (2023) comes with a larger, 4,200 mAh cell. It’ll support 30W wired and 5W wireless charging. Motorola will provide the SIM tool and the USB Type-C cable inside the box, so users must purchase a fast power adapter separately.

Motorola Edge (2023)

The Motorola Edge will have a 6.6-inch FHD+, 1080 x 2400 pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits of peak brightness. It supports HDR10+, and the DCI-P3 color space. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7030 chipset with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone runs Android 13 and supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC.

The device features a stylish, vegan leather back panel. Speaking of the back panel, there’s a dual camera setup, consisting of a 50MP, f/1.4 primary camera, and a 13MP, f/2.2, 120-degree FoV ultrawide sensor. There’s an additional 32MP, f/2.4 front-facing camera, and dual stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos.

The Moto Edge has a 4,400 mAh battery supporting 68W fast wired charging. The phone also supports 15W wireless and 5W reverse wireless charging.