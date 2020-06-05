Recently, Lenovo Africa’s General Manager, Thibault Dousson revealed in a podcast interview that a second-gen foldable phone that will succeed the Motorola RAZR will likely be launched in September. Now, the display size of the foldable RAZR 2 has been leaked online.

The latest development comes from Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) CEO Ross Young. For reference, the Motorola RAZR has a 6.2-inch P-OLED foldable display. Young says the RAZR 2 will feature a larger inner display of 6.7 inches. However, he didn’t reveal the exact details of the display.

The Motorola Razr 2 screen size will increase to the same size as the Galaxy Z Flip, 6.7”. The front display will also increase in size. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) June 3, 2020

The Motorola RAZR 2 is reported to come equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chip. It is claimed to be accompanied by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Further, the outer display is also tipped to increase in size.

Source: Twitter