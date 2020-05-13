Motorola Edge+

Motorola announced a flagship device after about two years, but it didn’t promise any updates for the Motorola Edge+ at the time of launch.

The company has now changed its stance and announced that the device will get two major Android OS updates.

In a statement given to Droid Life, Motorola promised “at least two Android OS updates” for the Edge+.

It is a welcome move for the fans since expensive flagships should be supported with major OS updates for more than two years. This is one area where Android phones tend to fall behind iPhones.

Source: DroidLife

