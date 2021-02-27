Motorola made one of the most gorgeous Wear OS smartwatches for three generations with the Moto 360 family. However, these wearables were not exactly affordable, with the latest one going for a listed price of $300. It looks like the company is planning to make a splash a splash in the wearable segment with three Moto-branded smartwatches, divided across different families targeting different price brackets. As per leaked CE Brands investor presentations (spotted by WatchSmarty), the company has three smartwatches in the pipeline.

Moto G Watch might be the affordable Wear OS smartwatch you've been waiting for

The first one is Moto G smartwatch, which is going to debut in June as per the expanded product launch schedule shown in the presentation slides. This one has a silver metallic ring, but it doesn’t look like a rotating bezel, and there are two flat buttons along the right half. This is a fresh design approach vis-a-vis the Moto 360, which had two prominent circular buttons. And going by the Moto G Watch name, it appears to be an affordable offering akin to the Moto G series smartphones and will go against the likes of Mobvoi’s TicWatch line.

A month later, the company will unveil two smartwatches – Moto Watch and Moto One. The more interesting one of the duo is the Moto Watch, which has a rectangular profile with rounded edges, but this one has a wider profile compared to the Apple Watch. There is a single button positioned symmetrically alongside the right edge, and nothing like a rotating crown.

Moto Watch and Moto One will likely be the premium offerings set to arrive in July

The Moto Watch will be accompanied by the Moto One, which has a more minimalist rounded profile with two flat buttons alongside the right half. Going solely by the aesthetics, this one appears to be a premium offering. Details about the internal specs or pricing are a mystery at the moment. The slide also gives a glimpse of what looks like a Moto 360 smartwatch with a transparent real, and it looks pretty cool.