Motorola phone with pop-up selfie camera gets leaked

While the Motorola One Zoom is already official, there was another device the rumor mill talked about, one with no bezels or notches. It is allegedly the device pictured above and below, one which employs, for the first time on a Motorola phone, the pop-up selfie camera.

There’s still a little bit of chin action going on at the bottom, but the top and side bezels are negligible. The earpiece is being moved to the top edge, and the display, which is flat but has rounded edges, likely has the fingerprint scanner tucked under it.

The pop-up selfie camera, as seen in the image below, has been positioned on the top right side, for a change. Not much else is known about the device, at the time being, but we expect more details to surface in the coming days and weeks.