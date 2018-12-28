Motorola P40 renders leak as punch-hole slowly becomes a trend

The punch-hole is slowly becoming a trend as more and more manufacturers are adopting the approach of drilling a hole in the screen and place the front-facing camera there. Samsung started it out with the Galaxy A8s, followed by Huawei and the Nova 4, Honor and the View 20, and some very early rumors involving a future iPhone. From these leaked Motorola P40 renders, it sure looks like we’ll probably add one more to the roster.

The report claims that the Motorola P40 will become global under the Motorola One branding. Whether credible or not, these renders clearly show a punch-hole on the top left of the device’s screen, which will reportedly be 6.2-inches, and sport no notch.

A rather large screen-to-body ratio is being hinted, alongside what appears to be a glass-back construction. The back is also where a dual-camera setup will exist, with a primary sensor that is rated at 48 megapixels. Aside from that, no other details are mentioned, except the fingerprint scanner embedded in the logo on the back, and the existence of a 3.5mm headphone jack.