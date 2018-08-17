Motorola P30, a Touch ID comeback for iPhone | Pocketnow Daily

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we have the latest on some new Apple patents that could mean the return of Touch ID to its devices. Then we talk about some new leaks for the Huawei Mate 20 Lite provided by Evan Blass and confirmation from Huawei that the Mate 20 Pro will bring the Kirin 980 chipset. The Motorola P30 is now available in China for as little as $300 with premium mid-ranger specs and a design that’s controversial to say the least. Amazon’s Alexa and Microsoft’s Cortana are finally available to work together after the companies showed a preview of a new joint command. We end today’s show with deals for Apple Music for Verizon Unlimited subscribers.



