Motorola P30, a Touch ID comeback for iPhone | Pocketnow Daily

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we have the latest on some new Apple patents that could mean the return of Touch ID to its devices. Then we talk about some new leaks for the Huawei Mate 20 Lite provided by Evan Blass and confirmation from Huawei that the Mate 20 Pro will bring the Kirin 980 chipset. The Motorola P30 is now available in China for as little as $300 with premium mid-ranger specs and a design that’s controversial to say the least. Amazon’s Alexa and Microsoft’s Cortana are finally available to work together after the companies showed a preview of a new joint command. We end today’s show with deals for Apple Music for Verizon Unlimited subscribers.


About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.