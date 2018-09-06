Specs are all out there for upcoming Motorola P30 Play

What has come out globally as the Motorola One and Motorola One Power has been introduced in China as the Motorola P30 and Motorola P30 Note. In the West, Android One software will likely be the stand-out feature, but in China, the iPhone X-like hardware will be the bigger draw and so will its comparatively lower price.

Still in China, a third variant of the P30 series has yet to officially launch, but MySmartPrice has captured a few frames from an official webpage that had been published but has since been retracted.

It’s suggested that a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 will be on this device — the same chipset as on the Motorola One, though it should be noted that both other P30 models had the 636 — with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a 3,000mAh battery. The form factor will be very similar to the P30/Motorola One: a 5.88-inch extra-tall 720p display. There are dual cameras in the rear, but this one has the Motorola One’s 13-megapixel primary sensor rather than the P30’s 16-megapixel unit. It still has a 2-megapixel focus sensor. The Android Oreo device — paired with Lenovo’s ZUI 4.0 — also has a fingerprint sensor, a microSD card slot and headphone jack.

The listed price of ¥1,899 ($278) is just ¥100 less than the starting price of the P30 Note and ¥200 below the P30, but this configuration of the P30 Play may be the only one available. No word on an official launch date, but it should be coming on in a matter of weeks.

This sounds like one of the more basic Motorola One SKUs that will be made available to certain markets, but alas, it’s the P30 Play in China.