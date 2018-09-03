Motorola P30 Note

Motorola’s been on a roll lately. After announcing the China-only P30, the company announced its global variant. Running Android one, the Motorola One and One Power pack quite a punch for the price. Now, back to China, it could very well be that the Motorola One Power becomes the P30 Note. Both have a lot in common, and they seem to at least clarify some of the ambiguous and contradicting TENAA spec listings.

We’ve got the same Snapdragon 636 SoC, helped by either 4- or 6GB of RAM. Storage is capped at 64GB, but it’s expandable via microSD card. Same is the display as well, at 6.2-inches, the LCD panel has a resolution of 2246×1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. Cameras on the back are dual 15MP+5MP shooters, and the webcam is a 12MP unit.

The battery is listed at 5,000mAh, which is slightly bigger than the One Power’s 4,850mAh juice pack. This could mean it’s a different power source, or it could just mean that the rating is different on the same unit. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based ZUI4.0.

The Motorola P30 Note costs CNY1,999 (roughly $295) in its 4GB incarnation, and CNY2,299 (around $335) for the 6GB option.




