Motorola embraces the notch: this is the Motorola P30, not the iPhone X

The Motorola P30, P30 Note, and P30 Play, should be part of the company’s upcoming P-series line-up. While there’s no official wording or even acknowledgement if its existence, the line-up should be unveiled soon.

The images above and below allegedly depict the upcoming Motorola P30. No, you’re not looking at an iPhone X. If the renders are legit, not only is Motorola embracing the notch, but it is employing a rather large one among Android devices. The side bezels seem quite small on the Motorola P30, but there is indeed one at the bottom, indicating that the display will possibly be LCD.

The back features a camera arrangement (also) similar to the iPhone X. Dual cameras are vertically aligned, and a flash is seen in between. The fingerprint scanner with the M logo is placed in the middle of the back for easy access.

AndroidPure reports that the Motorola P30 specs will include a 6.2-inch display with 19:9 aspect ratio. An unnamed octa-core processor will be at its core, 6GB of RAM as well, and will offer two storage options of 64- and 128GB. The camera system is comprised of a 16- and a 5MP shooter with f/1.8 aperture. The webcam is a 12MP unit with the same aperture. The battery of the Motorola P30 is rated at 3,000mAh battery, complete with fast charging support. It will be delivered via an 18W charger.

At the moment there is no information on announcement, pricing, or availability for the Motorola P30, and its siblings. We’ll keep you posted as soon as we hear anything.