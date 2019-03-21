Motorola P40 to arrive as Motorola One Vision with Android One

The Motorola P40 has been in the headlines since the end of last year. While the Motorola P40 might remain its official name in China once it launches, the rest of the world might see it as the Motorola One Vision, according to a recent XDA Developers report. Codenamed Robusta2, the phone will no longer be powered by a Qualcomm processor, but it will be running on a Samsung Exynos 9610 chip, alongside another unannounced phone, codenamed Troika.

In addition to the octa-core 10nm Samsung processor, the report suggests the Motorola One Vision will feature 3- and 4GB of RAM, with 32-, 64-, and 128GB of storage options available. A 3,500mAh battery is also mentioned, alongside a 48MP main shooter on the back that will take 12MP stills.

It is not yet known when the Motorola P40 and/or the Motorola One Vision will officially see the light of day, but, when they do, they will launch with Android 9, and be part of the Android One program.

