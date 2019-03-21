Android

Motorola P40 to arrive as Motorola One Vision with Android One

Contents

The Motorola P40 has been in the headlines since the end of last year. While the Motorola P40 might remain its official name in China once it launches, the rest of the world might see it as the Motorola One Vision, according to a recent XDA Developers report. Codenamed Robusta2, the phone will no longer be powered by a Qualcomm processor, but it will be running on a Samsung Exynos 9610 chip, alongside another unannounced phone, codenamed Troika.

In addition to the octa-core 10nm Samsung processor, the report suggests the Motorola One Vision will feature 3- and 4GB of RAM, with 32-, 64-, and 128GB of storage options available. A 3,500mAh battery is also mentioned, alongside a 48MP main shooter on the back that will take 12MP stills.

It is not yet known when the Motorola P40 and/or the Motorola One Vision will officially see the light of day, but, when they do, they will launch with Android 9, and be part of the Android One program.

You can read more details at the source link below.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Source
XDA Developers
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android One, Leaks, Motorola, Motorola One Vision, News, P40, Rumors
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.