Motorola One Vision with Exynos 9609 SoC was launched in May last year. Now, after a year, it looks like the company is gearing up to launch its successor. The Motorola One Vision Plus has been spotted on Geekbench, which reveals several specifications of the device.

The Motorola One Vision Plus scored 310 in the single-core test and 1351 in the multi-core test. Further, there is “trinket” text mentioned in the motherboard field, which is the internal name for the mid-range Snapdragon 665 SoC. It comes with a base frequency of 1.80GHz.

As per the listing, the SoC is paired with 4GB of RAM. Notably, the phone runs Android 9 Pie. The same RAM capacity and Android version was reportedly found at the Android Enterprise listing of the smartphone. It is said to feature a 6.3-inch display and come equipped with 64GB of internal storage.

Via: MySmartPrice

