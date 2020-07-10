Motorola One Vision Plus

Motorola has launched a new smartphone called the Motorola One Vision Plus, which is basically a rebadged Moto G8 Plus that was launched last year. It features a 6.3-inch (1080×2280 pixels) IPS LCD display. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, which is paired with 4GB of RAM.

It has a plastic back with a gradient finish. It is being made available in two color options of Cosmic Blue and Crystal Pink. The Motorola One Vision Plus is priced at AED 699 (~ $190 / Rs 14,300) and is available to purchase on Amazon.ae.

Motorola One Vision Plus specifications

Display6.3-inch (1080×2280 pixels)
Full HD+ IPS LCD
19:9 aspect ratio
SoCSnapdragon 665
RAM4GB LPDDR4
Storage128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
expandable up to 512GB with microSD
CamerasRear: 48MP (f/1.79) primary
16MP (f/2.2) ultrawide
5MP depth
Front: 25MP
Battery4000mAh with 18W fast charging
OSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
MoreRear-mounted fingerprint sensor
3.5mm audio jack
Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

