Motorola One Vision Plus

Motorola has launched a new smartphone called the Motorola One Vision Plus, which is basically a rebadged Moto G8 Plus that was launched last year. It features a 6.3-inch (1080×2280 pixels) IPS LCD display. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, which is paired with 4GB of RAM.

It has a plastic back with a gradient finish. It is being made available in two color options of Cosmic Blue and Crystal Pink. The Motorola One Vision Plus is priced at AED 699 (~ $190 / Rs 14,300) and is available to purchase on Amazon.ae.

Motorola One Vision Plus

Motorola One Vision Plus specifications

Display6.3-inch (1080×2280 pixels)
Full HD+ IPS LCD
19:9 aspect ratio
SoCSnapdragon 665
RAM4GB LPDDR4
Storage128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
expandable up to 512GB with microSD
CamerasRear: 48MP (f/1.79) primary
16MP (f/2.2) ultrawide
5MP depth
Front: 25MP
Battery4000mAh with 18W fast charging
OSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
MoreRear-mounted fingerprint sensor
3.5mm audio jack
Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Source

You May Also Like
iQOO Z1
iQOO Z1x launch date revealed to be July 9
Its price could start at around 1,400 Yuan.
Motorola One Fusion+
Motorola One Fusion+ to go on sale in India again at 12 noon today
The sale goes live at 12 noon
OPPO Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition
Have a look at the OPPO Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition
The packaging consists of the phone itself, phone case, charger, USB cable, in-vehicle flash charger and wireless earphones.