Motorola One Vision leaked renders hint camera specs

There are plenty smartphones Motorola is working on, from the foldable RAZR phone to the Moto Z4 and the Android One-powered Motorola One Vision, also known as the Moto P4. What we’re looking at today, above and below, are new alleged renders of said Motorola One Vision, showing off the punch-hole display and the dual-camera setup on the back.

These new renders not only confirm the hole in the display and the back-mounted fingerprint scanner, but also reveal the camera specs. Apparently, we’re looking at a main 48MP shooter with f/1.7 aperture and optical image stabilization.

In addition to the brown or mocha version we’ve already seen earlier, these new renders also reveal a possible blue or light blue variant. Aside from that, there’s few new bits of information we can learn from the leak so we’ll have to wait for more reports or the announcement itself.