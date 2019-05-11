Massive Motorola One Vision leak reveals everything

According to some rumors, the Motorola One Vision should become official next week. We’ve recently seen it leaked in renders showing off two color options, complete with camera specs, but today’s behemoth leak reveals everything about the phone.

Similar to what Sony has been doing, the Motorola One Vision is expected to have a wide screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio. The panel is hinted to be 6.3-inches in diagonal, with a resolution of 2520 x 1080, and a punch hole to house the front-facing camera.

Interestingly, the phone is reportedly going to run on a Samsung Exynos 9609 chip, which is an eight-core processor. 4GB of RAM are expected to help out the mid-range processor, and at least 128GB of storage option will be available combined with a microSD expansion slot.

The camera, as we’ve already learned, will be powered by a 48MP sensor, and will be paired with a 5MP shooter for the dual-camera setup. Powering everything is a 3,500mAh battery, and, as far as the price tag is concerned, it will reportedly come in just a hair below 300 Euros. May 16 is when the phone will allegedly become available.

You can check out additional photos at the source link below!