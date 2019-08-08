Motorola One Pro renders and specs leak, expected at IFA 2019

We’ve already seen the Motorola One Pro in leaked renders last month, so a different set of renders showing off the same device could only serve as a confirmation. The phone is expected to make an appearance at the upcoming IFA 2019, and some of you might refer to it as the Motorola One Zoom. The One Pro will feature, as per the report, quad-cameras at 48MP and dual-OIS.

An FHD+ AMOLED 6.2-inch display features a notch at the top center for the selfie camera, but the interesting bit resides on the back, as the print reads 48MP quad-pixel technology. This clearly suggests some pixel binning action where information from several cameras could be combined into a single 12MP photo.

In addition to the standard shooter, the 13 to 81 millimeters focal length mention suggests that there is also a telephoto and a wide-angle lens in the system, in addition to not one, but two optical image stabilization features (not sure on which cameras though).

The report mentions a price tag of €429 (around $480), but we’ll have to wait for IFA 2019 to get more details, in case another leak doesn’t reveal more until then.