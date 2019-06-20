Alleged Motorola One Pro renders show off possible quad-camera

We first heard about the Motorola One Pro about a month ago, when its name was dropped by Evan Blass, alongside the Motorola One Action. We’re looking at some renders of the alleged Motorola One Pro today, complete with its quad-camera setup on the back, and waterdrop notch.

The report suggests that this was supposed to be the Motorola Z4, but instead its name was changed to the Motorola One Pro. With a chassis measuring 158.7 x 75 x 9.8mm, the One Pro is hinted to have a 6.2-inch screen.

The quad-camera arrangement on the back is a squared one, with two rows (or two columns) symmetrically placed side-by-side, with the LED flash to their left. Aside from the renders and the information above, not much is known about the Motorola One Pro, but, at this stage, we wouldn’t be surprised to see an announcement soon.