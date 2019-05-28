The Motorola One Vision (image above) has already been launched, as one of the Android One-powered phones that were rumored for the line-up. A Motorola One Vision is, according to Evan Blass, on its way as well, and now we’re hearing about another One device, the Motorola One Pro.

Further details were not shared, but, judging by the names of these devices, we expect the Action to be some sort of ruggedized variant, while the Pro should be the highest-end of them all.

A possible timeline is also a mystery at the moment, but, we expect rumors to start piling up as we’re getting closer and closer to that unknown date. It has happened before with the Motorola One Vision, it should follow the same scenario in the case of the One Action and One Pro as well.