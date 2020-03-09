Motorola One Mid
Motorola is gearing up to launch its next flagship, the Edge+. However, another phone, Motorola One Mid could debut alongside the flagship model. The One Mid has appeared on Geekbench listing.

As per the Geekbench 4 listing, the Motorola One Mid scored 2534 and 6961 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively. Further, it could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC.

The listing also says it will feature 6GB of RAM. However, there could be other variants of the handset. It will run Android 10.

We expect more information to emerge as we head towards the launch.

