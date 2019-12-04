The Motorola One Hyper leaked yesterday, and, just as we expected, the launch was around the corner. The company made the phone official, and it calls the One Hyper the phone with a cutting-edge camera system.

Powered by the Snapdragon 675, the Motorola One Hyper features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ (1080×2340) resolution, and packs 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

That camera system consists of a main 64MP (f/1.9, 0.8um) camera that outputs 16MP (f/1.9, 1.6um) Quad Pixel images, and an 8MP (f/2.2, 1.12um) 118° FoV ultra-wide angle lens.

The front-facer is a 32MP (f/2.0, 0.8um) pop-up unit that generates 8MP (f/2.0, 1.6um) Quad Pixel images.

A huge 4000mAh battery, with 45W Hyper Charging, powers everything, being able to deliver 12 hours of power in 10 minutes of charging (30 minutes of charging results in 75 percent charge)

Everything is powered by Android 10, and security is being taken care of via the fingerprint scanner.

The Motorola One Hyper will be available in the United States starting December 4 exclusively on Motorola.com as a GSM unlocked device, going for $399.99 USD).

In Latin America and in selected countries of Europe, motorola one hyper ​will be available from December 4th on.