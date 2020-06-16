After announcing the Motorola One Fusion+ in Europe, the company has launched it in India. The Indian variant is powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC instead of the Snapdragon 730 chipset found on the European variant.

The device costs €299 (~$340 / Rs 25,700) in Europe. However, it undercuts the price tag in India. The Motorola One Fusion+ price in India is set at Rs 16,999 for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB) model. It will be made available in two color variants – Moonlight White and Twilight Blue – starting 12 noon on June 24 through Flipkart.

Motorola One Fusion+ specifications

Display 6.5-inch Total Vision LCD

2340 x 1080 pixels

395ppi pixel density

19.5:9 aspect ratio Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (Indian variant) RAM 6GB Storage 128GB

Expandable up to 1TB via microSD card Rear Cameras 64MP (f/1.8) primary

8MP (f/2.2) wide-angle

5MP (f/2.4) macro

2MP (f/2.4) depth Front Camera 16MP (f/2.2) Battery 5,000mAh

15W TurboPower charging Software Android 10 Dimension 162.9 x 76.9 x 9.6mm Weight 210 grams